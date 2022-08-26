Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan

Latest News

Timothy Noble, 22
Arrest made after 40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station
The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can help...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD releases images from armed robbery; suspect sought
Colleges, universities, and schools are on alert for monkeypox. The risk of contracting...
Monkeypox has schools on alert
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July