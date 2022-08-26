Ask the Doctor
Two people sought in connection to shooting

Left photo: Police are asking the public in helping identify this man, who is believed to be...
Left photo: Police are asking the public in helping identify this man, who is believed to be possibly involved. Right photo: Prior mugshot of Deshawn Kemp, 30, who has a warrant issued for his arrest in connection to this crime.(Shreveport Police Department | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two people connected to a shooting that left one woman injured.

Deshawn Kemp, 30, is wanted on one count of illegal use of a firearm.

The shooting took place on August 21 in the 2600 block of Myrtle Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old woman with gunshot injuries to the hand and the neck.

She was treated at a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Detectives are also seeking the identity of a man who may have been involved.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

