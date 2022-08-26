Texarkana businessman to challenge incumbent mayor in upcoming election

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark.’s incumbent mayor, Allen Brown, will have an opponent in the upcoming November election.

Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. The 51-year-old is the owner of Dapper Restaurant. This is Jefferson’s first time seeking public office.

Jefferson told KSLA he is not a politician, but feels he can spearhead the needed changes in the city to revitalize the community. He says to do this city, county, and state leaders will need to work together.

“We got to become as one together. Se stand divided, we fall. And the reason I’m running as mayor is I want to bring unification and education because the people that are voted in need to be held accountable and not only being held accountable, they have to bring change to this city along with the people,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson says he hopes to lift up every Texarkana citizen.

