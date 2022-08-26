Shreve Memorial Libraries offer hub of resources for students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Most kids are back in school now, and many will need access to a computer to complete their homework.

The Federal Communications Commission reports that 70 percent of teachers assign homework that requires internet access. However, more than five million families with school-age children don’t have internet access at home.

Pew Research Center says that number is even more evident in Black, Hispanic and lower-income households. Area libraries, like all branches of the Shreve Memorial Library are helping to bridge this gap.

“We have technology centers in all of the branches. Kids can come in, log on, do what they got to do. They can even kind of cut loose and play a few games,” said Ivy Woodard-Latin, public relations executive with the library.

Woodward-Latin says she wants to remind the community about the resources they have to offer, like free internet and of course books.

“Every student in Caddo Parish has a library card. If they don’t have that physical card, all they have to do is show up at the library, give them their student ID number and they are automatically in the system. As far as the books, the library always has free books! And on top of that, if they can’t find the physical book, we’ve got eBooks for children as well. We’ve got TumbleBooks for children,” she said.

The library also offers programs for people of all ages.

“We’ve got programs for teens and adults. We’ve got craft programs for adults! Basically, whatever you’re interested in you can find community right here at the library,” said Woodward-Latin.

