The Real Gunkie Fashion Festival showcases Louisiana fashion

Real Gunkie Fashion
Real Gunkie Fashion(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Lead designer, Tki Francis and Louisiana fashion brand, Real Gunkie are returning with its 2nd Annual Real Gunkie Fashion Festival.

The Louisiana fashion is returning with the Real Gunkie Fashion Festival for its second year, taking over Shreveport-Bossier once again. The festival will highlight Louisiana’s growing fashion industry before the upcoming New York Fashion Week, beginning on Sept. 8. The first event in 2021 was sold out and this year’s lineup promises to be just as impressive and much bigger.

The event is being held at Bossier City Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd, Bossier City and begins on Aug. 27, starting at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and are for ages 18+. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-real-gunkie-fashion-festival-season-ii-tickets-382916482507?aff=erelexpmlt

The event will be showcasing Louisiana fashion, including:

  • Models
  • Designers
  • Fashion show
  • Educational fashion segments
  • Retail experts
  • Live entertainment
  • Local and out-of-town vendors
Fashion design by Real Gunkie.
Fashion design by Real Gunkie.(real gunkie)

The Lead Designer, Tki Francis is a Shreveport-Bossier City Native that graduated from Airline High School, then from Louisiana Tech University with a bachelor’s in Fashion Merchandising and Consumer Studies.

Her most notable achievements:

  • Top 5 Finalist in Fashion Prize Fest
  • Featured Designer during Los Angeles Fashion Week
  • Featured Designer during New York Fashion Week
  • Published designer in CIE Fashion Magazine based in Los Angeles
  • Published stylist in 7 Hues Magazine
  • Featured Alumni for the School of Human Ecology at Louisiana Tech University

To learn more about Real Gunkie, visit www.realgunkie.com.

For more information about the Real Gunkie Fashion Festival, check out the event’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/1363564080803520

