The Real Gunkie Fashion Festival showcases Louisiana fashion

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Lead designer, Tki Francis and Louisiana fashion brand, Real Gunkie are returning with its 2nd Annual Real Gunkie Fashion Festival.

The Louisiana fashion is returning with the Real Gunkie Fashion Festival for its second year, taking over Shreveport-Bossier once again. The festival will highlight Louisiana’s growing fashion industry before the upcoming New York Fashion Week, beginning on Sept. 8. The first event in 2021 was sold out and this year’s lineup promises to be just as impressive and much bigger.

The event is being held at Bossier City Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd, Bossier City and begins on Aug. 27, starting at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and are for ages 18+. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-real-gunkie-fashion-festival-season-ii-tickets-382916482507?aff=erelexpmlt

The event will be showcasing Louisiana fashion, including:

Models

Designers

Fashion show

Educational fashion segments

Retail experts

Live entertainment

Local and out-of-town vendors

Fashion design by Real Gunkie. (real gunkie)

The Lead Designer, Tki Francis is a Shreveport-Bossier City Native that graduated from Airline High School, then from Louisiana Tech University with a bachelor’s in Fashion Merchandising and Consumer Studies.

Her most notable achievements:

Top 5 Finalist in Fashion Prize Fest

Featured Designer during Los Angeles Fashion Week

Featured Designer during New York Fashion Week

Published designer in CIE Fashion Magazine based in Los Angeles

Published stylist in 7 Hues Magazine

Featured Alumni for the School of Human Ecology at Louisiana Tech University

To learn more about Real Gunkie, visit www.realgunkie.com.

For more information about the Real Gunkie Fashion Festival, check out the event’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/1363564080803520

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.