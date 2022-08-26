Police respond in force to Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence on Kings Highway between Line and Creswell avenues in Shreveport.

That’s where 28 units have responded to what Caddo 911 dispatch records show to began as a call about a disorderly person. Deputy Police Chief Antwoine White is among officers now on the scene.

That call came in at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Shreveport Fire Department sent four units to a medical emergency at the same location across from Byrd High School at 8:41 p.m., according to dispatch records.

