Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Police respond in force to Kings Highway

28 units have responded to what dispatch records show began as a call about a disorderly person
Twenty-five units have responded to Kings Highway.
Twenty-five units have responded to Kings Highway.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence on Kings Highway between Line and Creswell avenues in Shreveport.

That’s where 28 units have responded to what Caddo 911 dispatch records show to began as a call about a disorderly person. Deputy Police Chief Antwoine White is among officers now on the scene.

That call came in at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Shreveport Fire Department sent four units to a medical emergency at the same location across from Byrd High School at 8:41 p.m., according to dispatch records.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
East Texas school district arming some teachers to begin 2022-23 school year
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Comedy Prize to announce finalists Thursday night
New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD
New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD
Bossier Parish receives $30 million to fix roads
Bossier Parish receives $30 million to fix roads