Police respond in force to Kings Highway
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence on Kings Highway between Line and Creswell avenues in Shreveport.
That’s where 28 units have responded to what Caddo 911 dispatch records show to began as a call about a disorderly person. Deputy Police Chief Antwoine White is among officers now on the scene.
That call came in at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Shreveport Fire Department sent four units to a medical emergency at the same location across from Byrd High School at 8:41 p.m., according to dispatch records.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
