Plain Dealing residents complain of issues with brown water

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - A number of residents in Plain Dealing say they’ve been living with water quality issues for some time.

One resident KSLA spoke with Friday, Aug. 26 says she has lived in Plain Dealing for 10 years and that the water has always been brown and dirty. She also says people she knows who have lived in Plain Dealing longer than her say the water has been this way for decades.

“We have taken the water to the town hall, mayor, and water superintendent, so they all know who is reporting them. The water superintendent was very upset at us today for calling in,” the resident said in a text message with KSLA reporter, Michael Barnes.

The resident describes the water as looking like “vomit and slime.” She also says when she washes clothes, they wind up smelling like raw sewage.

Many other residents have complained about similar issues with their water on a Facebook group called PLAIN DEALING TALK.

James Burnitt, another resident of Plain Dealing, says he installed an $8,000 water treatment system, but that the town’s water “tore it up.” He says he can’t afford to make repairs to the water treatment system now.

KSLA reached out to city hall and Manchac Consulting Group, the company that manages the town’s water. Neither provided information about the town’s water issues as of the publication of this article.

