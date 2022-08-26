A little heat, a lot of humidity and occasional rain chances hang on the rest of the month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Little day to day change is expected in the weather through the end of August. We’ll be very warm, but not too hot, and steamy with a daily shot at showers and storms. A cold front arriving toward the middle of next week may bring a little humidity relief and perhaps a brief pause in rain chances.

For the rest of today look for a few random showers and storms. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity.

Showers will fade away this evening, but a few more could pop up later on tonight. We’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures slowly falling back into the low to mid 70s by morning.

No weather changes are on the way for the weekend. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with very warm and humid conditions continuing. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s both days. Look for a few scattered showers and storms around, mainly during the afternoon hours. Neither day looks like washout and if you do get caught under a downpour, it should last for very long.

Rain chances may pick up slightly the first half of next week in advance of a cold front. It won’t rain everywhere everyday. Outside of any wet weather we’ll continue to be very warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and morning lows in the 70s.

A cold front arriving by Thursday will lower the temperatures and humidity slightly by the end of the week and could bring in a day or 2 of mostly dry weather.

In the tropics, a broad and complex area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The interaction of this feature with an approaching tropical wave could support some gradual development of the system during the early and middle parts of next week while it moves slowly westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

A trough of low pressure located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system during the early or middle part of next week while it moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the central and northwestern Caribbean Sea.

We’ll be your First Alert on any tropical development as we head toward the peak of hurricane season.

