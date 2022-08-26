Ask the Doctor
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.

Officials say Amanda Butler, 42, was killed in the crash despite wearing her seat belt. The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.

