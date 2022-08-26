Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Gracepoint Church hosting COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair

Health and LSU Health will hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair
Health and LSU Health will hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Upcoming COVID pop-up clinic and health fair is offering the first 150 qualified to receive vaccines a $100 gift card.

The Pines Road Area Business Association (PRABA), is partnering with the Caddo Parish Commission, LA Department of Health, and LSU Health will be holding a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair. The event is Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport.

The first 150 qualified to be vaccinated will receive a $100 gift card.  The first and second Covid shots, and the first booster shot, will be eligible to receive the gift cards only.  Anyone receiving the gift cards must be a Caddo Parish resident.

Children ages 5 years and up are eligible to be vaccinated. Minors ages 5 years to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for consent.

Other health services information will be provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Health.  Information such as WIC Program, required shots for school-age children, and Monkey Pox information may be available.

For information, contact Pastor David Craig at (318) 510-0166 or Commissioner Ken Epperson, Sr. at (318) 773-2654.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
$100 million approved for UT Tyler School of Medicine
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19