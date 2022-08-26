Gracepoint Church hosting COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Upcoming COVID pop-up clinic and health fair is offering the first 150 qualified to receive vaccines a $100 gift card.

The Pines Road Area Business Association (PRABA), is partnering with the Caddo Parish Commission, LA Department of Health, and LSU Health will be holding a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair. The event is Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport.

The first 150 qualified to be vaccinated will receive a $100 gift card. The first and second Covid shots, and the first booster shot, will be eligible to receive the gift cards only. Anyone receiving the gift cards must be a Caddo Parish resident.

Children ages 5 years and up are eligible to be vaccinated. Minors ages 5 years to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for consent.

Other health services information will be provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Health. Information such as WIC Program, required shots for school-age children, and Monkey Pox information may be available.

For information, contact Pastor David Craig at (318) 510-0166 or Commissioner Ken Epperson, Sr. at (318) 773-2654.

