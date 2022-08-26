Ask the Doctor
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD releases images from armed robbery; suspect sought

The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can help identify someone who held up a business earlier in August.(Store Surveillance | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this is?

The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can help identify someone who held up a business earlier in August.

Officers got the call just before 4 a.m. to a gas station in the 7700 block of Pines Road. That’s near the intersection of Buncombe Road and Pines.

At the scene, police learned that the masked individual pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

Detectives have since released the footage from the store’s security system.

