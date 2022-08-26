CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD releases images from armed robbery; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this is?

The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can help identify someone who held up a business earlier in August.

Officers got the call just before 4 a.m. to a gas station in the 7700 block of Pines Road. That’s near the intersection of Buncombe Road and Pines.

At the scene, police learned that the masked individual pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

Detectives have since released the footage from the store’s security system.

If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

