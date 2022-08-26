Ask the Doctor
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion to address potential legal action

By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will hold a press conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

He will reportedly discuss legal action.

According to a press release from Ben Crump’s law office, “Davis’s fetus is diagnosed with Acrania, a rare fetal abnormality that is characterized by the absence of a skull. Acrania is a lethal condition causing the fetus to be stillborn or to die within the first week of life. Davis, who learned of the diagnosis around ten weeks of pregnancy, was advised by her doctors to get an abortion. After Davis agreed to the procedure, she was denied due to the fetus still having a heartbeat. Davis, who is now about 15 weeks pregnant with a nonviable fetus, will travel out of state to get the medically necessary procedure.”

Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition

A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even though she says doctors tell her it will not survive or find another state where she can have an abortion.

A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even...
La. lawmaker brings clarity to abortion confusion

There seems to have been some confusion around our state's abortion laws.

La. lawmakers abortion law
There seems to have been some confusion around Louisiana’s abortion laws. The lawmaker who wrote the state’s strict abortion law said it’s being misunderstood.

