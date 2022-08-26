7 Texarkana firefighters prepping for annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Seven Texarkana firefighters are training for the annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

This event honors first responders who died attempting to rescue people when the Twin Towers in New York City were destroyed by terrorists in 2001.

“Remembering the sacrifice the guys made... This will be my first time to do it,” said firefighter, Peyton Jones.

Decked out in full gear, these firefighters will climb the equivalent of a 110-story building, which was the height of the Twin Towers.

“Each fireman carries up a tag of each fireman that died on 9/11, so we promised to never forget, so we are keeping that promise,” said Marty Lawrence with the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Lawrence says with the exception of New York, Dallas is the most popular stair climb event in the nation, with more than 400 participants each year.

“And it typically takes young guys an hour, the older guys three hours. It’s at your own pace, it is not a race. It’s not about getting there first, it’s about finishing,” Lawrence said.

Seven firefighters from the Texarkana Texas Fire Department are preparing for the annual Dallas 9/11 Stair Climb in September. (KSLA)

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell.

“I like to honor the fallen. I did it last year in Little Rock. It is tough,” said Johnathon Mixon, a firefighter.

Participating in the climb is a volunteer effort. The climb is set for Sept. 10 at the Fountain Place in downtown Dallas.

