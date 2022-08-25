Ask the Doctor
Wiley College Marching Band returns after nearly 50 years

(BP Craddock)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - After almost 50 years, the Wiley College Marching Band is making a highly anticipated return!

The band was last active in the 1973. The college says the main goals of the band are to “enhance students’ musical skills and curate a unique experience that we know today as the HBCU Band culture.”

Emmanuel Scales is the college’s director of music ensembles and will be leading the marching band.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear from Scales on the famed return.

Scholarships are available.

