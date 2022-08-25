Warm and humid with occasional showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stagnant pattern is back for the ArkLaTex for the rest of August and into September, but instead of the very hot and mostly dry conditions that we’ve seen for most of the summer, we’re now looking at not too much heat and daily chances for rain instead.

The widespread rain from earlier this week has ended drought conditions in some of the ArkLaTex and greatly reduced them in other areas. Given the unsettled pattern ahead, we not likely to see drought conditions worsen again anytime soon.

For the rest of today we’ll see just a few small, brief and generally isolated showers. Temperatures will peak mostly in the low to mid 80s, but there could be a few places closer to 90.

Showers will fizzle through the evening, but a few could pop back up again later tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s this evening and eventually settle back into the low 70s by Friday morning.

Friday will be similar to Thursday. We’ll see quite a few clouds, but may get some peeks of sunshine at times. A few showers are back, but rain coverage will remain isolated and won’t last very long in the spots that get wet. Temperatures will heat up into the mid to upper 80s to around 90 which is below average for late August.

No major changes are ahead for the weekend. Look for daily chances for a little rain, but the coverage will remain spotty at worst. Temperatures will primarily run in the upper 80s for highs with morning lows in the 70s.

Rain chances may pick up slightly heading into next week, but no day looks like a washout. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for highs with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

In the tropics we’re watching 2 areas of unsettled weather. One will be moving into the Caribbean, the other is well out to sea over the eastern Atlantic. Some slow development is possible with both systems, but the chances of getting an organized storm out of either remains fairly low through the next 5 days.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

