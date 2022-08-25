Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Tyler man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting children

Buford Dixon
Buford Dixon(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man convicted of the continued sexual assault of three child victims will serve a life sentence in prison.

On Wednesday, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. sentenced Buford Dixon, 51, to life without parole. In July 2021, a Smith County jury convicted him after prosecutors successfully argued that he sexually assaulted three children over the course of two years.

Dixon elected to have the court decide punishment prior to being convicted by the jury. At sentencing, the court heard testimony from the lead detective on the case, testimony about the Buford’s prior criminal history and an additional alleged abuse victim who had not previously testified. The case was investigated by the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

Dixon will never be eligible for release or parole.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Latest News

Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
Bluey and Bingo toys
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023
Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus