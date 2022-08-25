Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Texarkana Texas Police Dept. welcomes new K-9 to the force

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest member.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, TTPD introduced Thor, the department’s newest K-9.

Thor and his handler, Cole Bredenberg, have only been together since June, but have already made several arrests, TTPD says. Thor, a full-blooded Dutch Shepherd, is 13-months-old. He is trained as a patrol dog, meaning he can track, perform article searches, detect drugs, and make apprehensions.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TTPD says Thor loves to be on the move, chase his toy ball, and play tug-o-war with his handler. Thor also has a friendly disposition and loves being around people, TTPD says.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Latest News

Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
Buford Dixon
Tyler man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting children
Bluey and Bingo toys
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023
Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer