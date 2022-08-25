Rain chances are low but not ruled out to end the week

(KSLA) - Rain will be unlikely for the most part across the ArkLaTex for a few days. With that said, there will still be rain around, but it will not get wet everywhere. Even over the weekend, rain will be possible.

Happy Thursday! You may need the umbrella once again today since there will be some isolated to scattered showers around. Not everyone will see rain today. I’d say around Northwest Louisiana has a better shot to see anything, while generally north of I-20 will have less rain. Anything we do see today will be small and hit-or-miss. Therefore the showers will not last long. There may be a little sunshine north of I-30 and that may push temperatures up to the 90 degree mark. Otherwise, temperatures across the rest of the ArkLaTex will be in the 80s.

Friday should be about more of the same with a little less rain coverage. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. However, there is still some indication of there being more rain in the afternoon. There’s lots of disagreement between the computer models, and since it has overall trended drier over the last few days, I left the rain chances low. Just know, I still believe there will be some rain, but most areas will be dry. Temperatures should also be slightly warmer getting to the lower 90s. Still below average for late August.

This upcoming weekend will start off mostly dry Saturday, then will have a couple isolated showers Sunday. There may be a little sunshine at times, so you may need your sunglasses. Any outdoor plans should be good to go as of now. Certainly no need to cancel anything with a 20-30% chance of rain. This weekend is the last of the Farmer’s Market, so if you go out to that, watch out for a couple showers Sunday. Temperatures will warm up to, if not be just shy of the 90 degree mark both days.

Early next week will start out with more of the same. Monday and Tuesday will have a couple isolated showers around. So, it won’t be completely dry, nor will it be a washout. There will be some locations that do not see any rain. As of now, Monday and Tuesday are at 40%. Temperatures may be a tad higher getting up to the upper 80s. Areas that see less rain have a shot to reach 90 degrees.

Wednesday will continue to see more scattered activity throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but you’ll likely need the rain gear as you head out the door. Rain chances as of now are at 40%. Temperatures will remain in check with highs in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we are tracking a couple systems in the Atlantic. One is coming off the coast of Africa and has a 20% chance of development. The other is moving into the Caribbean. This also has a 20% chance to become a named storm. There is no sign of either of these heading to the gulf or even surviving that long. So there’s no threat to the US coast. We’ll be your First Alert if that changes or if anything else pops up.

Have a terrific Thursday and an even better rest of the week!

