Minden High School implementing new rules after gun threat at football scrimmage

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden High School has released a list of rules that people will have to follow before entering the football stadium to attend games.

This comes after threats of a gun at a football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19 caused panic. The stadium had to be emptied and the game was inevitably cancelled.

Parents in the area have started an effort called “Our Minden” to keep children and the community safe. Group leader Jeff Rhodes says Webster Parish School officials were already on top of making a list of prohibited items for games, and a list of rules attendees must follow.

List of prohibited items:

No outside food or drink

No ice chests or coolers

No umbrellas

No laser pointers/lights

No oversized bags, backpacks or non-clear bags

No pets or animals (except service animals)

No weapons, including pocket knives or pocket tools (Swiss Army Knives, etc.)

Allowed items:

Clear toe bags, no larger than 12″x6″x12″

Clear and non-clear handheld clutches/wristlets measuring smaller than 4.5″ x 6.5″

Medical items

Seat cushions

Rules for attendees:

WPSB “Clear Bag” Policy is in effect for all athletic venues and is designed to speed up gate entries and enhance fan safety.

All bags are subject to search.

Metal detectors will be in use.

Fans cannot store prohibited bags and items near stadium entrances. All unattended items will be removed and discarded.

No re-entry. Anyone leaving the stadium must have a new, unused tickets to re-enter.

Smoking and use of all tobacco products (cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco, snuff, chewing tobacco, etc.) is prohibited on all WPSB property.

