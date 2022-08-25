Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

2 males robbed another male; police officer saw it happen, authorities say
Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males reportedly robbed another male in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood.

Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street.

The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.

Police’s search, which has involved drone and K-9 support, has since taken them to an area off Barksdale Boulevard near McDade Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
Donald Steele Jr.
Grand jury indicts officer accused of sexually harassing SU student during traffic stop, court records show
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former employee shares why she left agency, issues that lead to failed cases.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former DCFS employee shares why she left agency, issues that led to failed cases