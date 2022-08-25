Manhunt underway in Bossier City
2 males robbed another male; police officer saw it happen, authorities say
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood.
Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street.
The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
Police’s search, which has involved drone and K-9 support, has since taken them to an area off Barksdale Boulevard near McDade Street.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
