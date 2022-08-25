Louisiana State Exhibit Museum hosts 7th Annual Archaeology Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 7th Annual Archaeology Day, an educational experience, will host archaeologists and educators with various activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The 7th Annual Archaeology Day will be held on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, located at 3015 Greenwood Road, Shreveport. Children and their families can join archeologists and educators to learn about one of the most unique career fields, archaeology.

LSEM hosting its 7th Annual Archaeology Day. (Louisiana State Exhibition Museum)

More activities:

Conservator James Rigsby will be available to provide information on the preservation of family heirlooms like photographs, textiles, and documents.

Caddo local author, Debra Spearman will be holding a book signing.

For anyone interested in archaeology, the Louisiana Archaeology Society representatives will be on-site for anyone interested in joining the Northwest Louisiana Chapter.

Louisiana itself has over 1000 excavated sites. Natchitoches, Sabine, and Vernon parishes together have over 600 sites. If you are interested in learning more about excavation sites in Louisiana, visit the Louisiana Excavated Sites Database.

Admission is free and tours will be available by appointment.

For more information about the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, visit www.laexhibitmuseum.org

