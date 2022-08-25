Ask the Doctor
Four people killed in separate shootings since early Wednesday morning in New Orleans

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people have been killed in separate shootings since early Wednesday morning according to NOPD.

The first shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place at 7:30 a.m. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they’ve detained one person for questioning in connection with the shooting.

About 3 hours later, police responded to a call in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street around 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a man with a gunshot wound to his body.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to a third homicide in the 2800 block of Comus Court. Officers found a male with an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth shooting happened around 6:42 p.m. in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, upon arrival, a female was discovered and had been declared dead at the scene.

Police ask if you have any information regarding these shootings you are asked to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

