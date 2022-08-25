Ask the Doctor
Comedy Prize to announce finalists Thursday night

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Prize Foundation are announcing finalists for their upcoming festival.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, finalists for Comedy Prize will be announced. The announcement will be made online at 6 p.m. Those wishing to tune in can do so on any of the following platforms:

Finalists have already been announced for:

The 2022 Prize Fest will be held Oct. 14 through 23.

