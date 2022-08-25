Ask the Doctor
City of Shreveport to host meeting on bond projects

(City of Shreveport)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport will host the first of many community meetings on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 25 to discuss public safety bond projects.

Both the Shreveport police and fire departments will be in attendance to hear input on community projects and answer any questions you may have.

The first listening session starts tonight at 6 p.m. at the North Louisiana Technical College.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for the results of the meeting.

