Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Bossier roads up for repair thanks to FEMA grant

(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Many roads across Bossier Parish are about to get major repairs.

The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work.

“It would have been a huge burden to tax payers of Bossier Parish to build these roads,” said Eric Hudson, engineering director with the police jury.

Hudson says the project would’ve taken much longer without the federal funding.

“Instead of rebuilding these roads within five years, it would have taken the parish 10, 15, 20 years to get all these roads rebuilt if we had to fund this with the sales tax and revenue received in Bossier Parish for road reconstruction.”

The primary focus is south Bossier. The parish requested the grant to fix roads that suffered damages from a flood back in 2016.

“It was a difficult process to secure that money. FEMA did not want to give us that money. We had to go to Washington to secure that money,” said Hudson.

The police jury says they’ve completed about 60% of the project, and are looking to complete the overlays and reconstructions by 2024.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Latest News

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Rd....
CPSO: 18-wheeler flips over on LA 169
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex