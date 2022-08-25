Bossier roads up for repair thanks to FEMA grant

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Many roads across Bossier Parish are about to get major repairs.

The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work.

“It would have been a huge burden to tax payers of Bossier Parish to build these roads,” said Eric Hudson, engineering director with the police jury.

Hudson says the project would’ve taken much longer without the federal funding.

“Instead of rebuilding these roads within five years, it would have taken the parish 10, 15, 20 years to get all these roads rebuilt if we had to fund this with the sales tax and revenue received in Bossier Parish for road reconstruction.”

The primary focus is south Bossier. The parish requested the grant to fix roads that suffered damages from a flood back in 2016.

“It was a difficult process to secure that money. FEMA did not want to give us that money. We had to go to Washington to secure that money,” said Hudson.

The police jury says they’ve completed about 60% of the project, and are looking to complete the overlays and reconstructions by 2024.

