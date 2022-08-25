Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023

Bluey and Bingo toys
Bluey and Bingo toys(KALB photo)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Louisiana next year.

Bluey and her friends are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”

The show will be available in Lafayette on January 5, 2023, at the Heyman Performing Arts Center, and in New Orleans on August 26-27, 2023 at the Saenger Theatre.

For more information on “Bluey’s Big Play” you can, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
Clarence Hypolite
LSU Police asking for help locating suspect wanted for attempted murder
Manhunt for armed robbers underway
Manhunt for armed robbers underway