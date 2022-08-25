Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel

It took jurors around 90 minutes to reach a verdict
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.(MGN)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020.

Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.

It took jurors around 90 minutes to reach a verdict, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The incident took place on July 19, 2020, at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Jamison is scheduled to return to court on Sep. 12 for sentencing. He faces a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence due to the second-degree murder conviction.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Latest News

Buford Dixon
Tyler man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting children
Bluey and Bingo toys
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023
Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus