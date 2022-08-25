19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020.

Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.

It took jurors around 90 minutes to reach a verdict, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The incident took place on July 19, 2020, at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

That day, the victims, along with family members, drove to Shreveport from Rayville to visit Splash Kingdom. Returning from the water park, the victims returned to their hotel, where one victim came into contact with a girl who asked him about his tattoos. Jamison, who was present, got into an argument with the victim, which did not turn violent. A short while later, the victim saw Jamison outside. The victim who ultimately died, 22-year-old Ha’Shoun Ka’Keem Collins, came back to the hotel later to speak with Jamison about the earlier argument. After a brief conversation, Jamison and Collins shook hands and separated. However, Jamison then commented to Collins that he felt disrespected, pulled out a 9-mm handgun and shot Collins in the chest, killing him. Jamison then shot the victim he had argued with earlier in the chest as well, as well as a third man, Collins’ brother. Those two victims survived and, along with witnesses, picked Jamison out of lineups. Ballistic evidence confirmed later that a gun found in the car Jamison used to flee police had fired the bullets in the shootings.

Jamison is scheduled to return to court on Sep. 12 for sentencing. He faces a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence due to the second-degree murder conviction.

