19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020.
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
It took jurors around 90 minutes to reach a verdict, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Jamison is scheduled to return to court on Sep. 12 for sentencing. He faces a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence due to the second-degree murder conviction.