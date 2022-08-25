Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

$100 million approved for UT Tyler School of Medicine

(Courtesy photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas Board of Regents Thursday approved an allocation of $100 million in Permanent University Fund (PUF) bond proceeds over the next 10 years that will help fund capital expenses associated with the start-up of the Tyler School of Medicine at the University of Texas at Tyler.

“The opportunity for the regents to invest again in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life and health for the people of East Texas is gratifying,” said Kevin P. Eltife, Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents. “We are equally as focused on the future of the medical school as we are on the present, and we enthusiastically await the arrival of the first class of medical students in Tyler next summer.”

Capital projects funded over the next decade will ensure the new medical school has the right environment in place to draw and retain exceptional medical school faculty and students, as well as enhance biomedical research and core residency programs.

“The Board of Regents has once again reinforced its commitment to the health of Texas at every possible opportunity,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “This latest allocation reflects the emphasis on East Texas as a vital region for high-quality medical education and health care delivery, and today’s decision by the regents represents yet another demonstration of their commitment.”

In response to the board’s investment, UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun, MD, stated, “The UT Tyler community and I express profound gratitude to the regents for consistently and generously ensuring that our new medical school is poised for the most successful launch imaginable.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Latest News

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.
Texarkana Texas Police Dept. welcomes new K-9 to the force
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
Buford Dixon
Tyler man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting children
Bluey and Bingo toys
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023