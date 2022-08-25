$100 million approved for UT Tyler School of Medicine

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas Board of Regents Thursday approved an allocation of $100 million in Permanent University Fund (PUF) bond proceeds over the next 10 years that will help fund capital expenses associated with the start-up of the Tyler School of Medicine at the University of Texas at Tyler.

“The opportunity for the regents to invest again in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life and health for the people of East Texas is gratifying,” said Kevin P. Eltife, Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents. “We are equally as focused on the future of the medical school as we are on the present, and we enthusiastically await the arrival of the first class of medical students in Tyler next summer.”

Capital projects funded over the next decade will ensure the new medical school has the right environment in place to draw and retain exceptional medical school faculty and students, as well as enhance biomedical research and core residency programs.

“The Board of Regents has once again reinforced its commitment to the health of Texas at every possible opportunity,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “This latest allocation reflects the emphasis on East Texas as a vital region for high-quality medical education and health care delivery, and today’s decision by the regents represents yet another demonstration of their commitment.”

In response to the board’s investment, UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun, MD, stated, “The UT Tyler community and I express profound gratitude to the regents for consistently and generously ensuring that our new medical school is poised for the most successful launch imaginable.”

