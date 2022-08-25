Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting; neighbors say gunfire in area is common

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
By Miranda Thomas and Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Police said Kevonta Veals, 24, died in the shooting. They added a woman, who is expected to survive, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

BRPD said the shooting happened on Madison Avenue near North 28th Street just after 11 a.m. According to detectives, the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Two people were injured in a reported shooting that took place Wednesday, August 24 on Madison...
Two people were injured in a reported shooting that took place Wednesday, August 24 on Madison Avenue near N. 28th Street.(WAFB)

Neighbors said they know the sound of gunfire all too well. Karyn Gray is a longtime member of the Fairfields community. She said the shootings are out of control.

“When I was growing up, none of this was going on,” said Gray. “These teenagers and youngsters now, they are going crazy because they have a gun in their hand. The other day, I was standing on the porch and a little boy walked down the street with an assault rifle in his hands like nothing.”

Police labeled dozens of shell casings scattered on the ground near her home on Madison Avenue after the deadly drive-by shooting.

Gray added she is afraid to let her little ones go out to play and is worried for her family’s safety.

“I can’t take this. I can’t even bring the kids outside. I’m running in my house back and forth from the front to back ‘cause guns firing out everywhere. I can’t take this anymore,” explained Gray.

Dana Winbush is a member of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team.

“We attend funerals, we attend balloon releases, to offer support to these people,” said Winbush. “Let them know that we’re going to be every step of the way with you.”

She said the BCST is called to scenes like this too many times.

“It’s sporadic. They have no timeframe for coming in and shooting and that’s not just in this neighborhood. That’s what we’re seeing city-wide,” noted Winbush.

Gray is calling on the community to pick up the pieces and put down the guns.

“What can we do? I’m not calling the chief out; I’m not calling the mayor out. I’m calling the community out now. It’s time to step up and do something,” said Gray.

Other neighbors who live nearby were also asked about the shooting. While they did not want to comment publicly, they said they are tired of gun violence and hope to see a change soon.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
LSU Police Department
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
Clarence Hypolite
LSU Police asking for help locating suspect wanted for attempted murder
Manhunt for armed robbers underway
Manhunt for armed robbers underway
Nonprofit hope to improve city storm drains
Nonprofit hope to improve city storm drains