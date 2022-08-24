Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

WEBXTRA: Environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained by expert

(Viewer photo)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews arrived to a private section off of Almond Road, seeing flames reaching the treetops caused by a tire fire.

Firefighters from Gilmer, Big Sandy, Pritchett, Gladewater, Diana, West Mountain, East Mountain responded as well as EMS from Camp and Upshur Counties, Upshur County Sheriffs Office, Texas A & M Forest Service and the Red Cross.

A Pritchett VFD firefighter was overcome by heat exhaustion and taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Stephen Mclemore of Arklatex Tire Processing works with the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality). He knows about the environmental dangers of tire fires and is trying to bring public awareness to a fight that is difficult to win.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

Latest News

Donald Steele Jr.
Grand jury indicts officer accused of sexually harassing SU student during traffic stop, court records show
Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer
SPD officer indicted for alleged wire fraud
Willis-Knighton North in Shreveport
Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees