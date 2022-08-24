Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Texarkana College says Biden’s debt cancellation will be good for students

By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced his plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.

Student loan debt is a concern for those attending both larger universities and smaller institutions. Jesse Hausler, director for financial aid at Texarkana Community College, says a number of students are attending the college thanks to grants and loans.

According to college leaders, before the pandemic hit, the average student debt was around $5,500.

“Going to school full-time, that doesn’t generate money and it takes money to attend, and so it’s a good investment but sometimes it requires you to take out a little extra debt,” said Hausler.

Hausler says Biden’s action today to forgive some student loan debts will be a plus for students.

Biden explains student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their lives. (POOL)

Andrea Henry is a single mother and full-time student. She says her loan was necessary for her to further her education.

“The loans have been helpful supporting myself and my family,” she said.

However, she says the loans have brought her extra anxieties.

“I worry about the debt. How am I going to pay it back? And if I will be able to pay it back.”

For now, students and college leaders ay they will wait and see how Biden’s decision will benefit everyone.

“It doesn’t harm the college and we are just tickled for the students. It looks like it’s going to be a good thing for them,” said Hausler.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport looking to launch early childhood education program for underprivileged families
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex
Jessie Henry was killed during an accident while on duty on Dec. 18, 2021.
Fallen Bossier firefighter honored with memorial highway dedication
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans