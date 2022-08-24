Texarkana College says Biden’s debt cancellation will be good for students

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced his plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.

Student loan debt is a concern for those attending both larger universities and smaller institutions. Jesse Hausler, director for financial aid at Texarkana Community College, says a number of students are attending the college thanks to grants and loans.

According to college leaders, before the pandemic hit, the average student debt was around $5,500.

“Going to school full-time, that doesn’t generate money and it takes money to attend, and so it’s a good investment but sometimes it requires you to take out a little extra debt,” said Hausler.

Hausler says Biden’s action today to forgive some student loan debts will be a plus for students.

Biden explains student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their lives. (POOL)

Andrea Henry is a single mother and full-time student. She says her loan was necessary for her to further her education.

“The loans have been helpful supporting myself and my family,” she said.

However, she says the loans have brought her extra anxieties.

“I worry about the debt. How am I going to pay it back? And if I will be able to pay it back.”

For now, students and college leaders ay they will wait and see how Biden’s decision will benefit everyone.

“It doesn’t harm the college and we are just tickled for the students. It looks like it’s going to be a good thing for them,” said Hausler.

