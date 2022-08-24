Ask the Doctor
SPD officer indicted for alleged wire fraud

(KY3)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an officer with the Shreveport Police Department has been indicted by a grand jury for wire fraud.

James Cisco, 51, was charged with six counts of wire fraud on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The indictment alleges that from around January 6, 2020 to about January 19, 2021, Cisco knowingly devised a scheme to defraud the City of Shreveport out of funds which were designated for overtime pay to SPD officers. It’s also alleged that he claimed overtime when he hadn’t worked and received payments for the unworked overtime.

Officials allege that Cisco submitted the falsified reports, saying he worked overtime on the Community-Based Crime Reduction Grant ad certified he had worked the hours. For three of the dates summitted, the SPD mobile device assigned to him was in the east Texas area during the time he claimed to be working overtime in Shreveport.

On five other occasions, records how Cisco was working at an off-duty job for another company at the same time he listed he worked overtime for SPD.

If convicted, Cisco would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

