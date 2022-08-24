Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.

“The City of Shreveport has used the general fund to pay for the increase in healthcare costs for more than a decade,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Instead of passing on that financial burden to employees and retirees, the city absorbed those costs. Since contributions have not kept pace with rising healthcare costs, the City of Shreveport and the Healthcare Trust Fund Board had to find a way to manage a $13 million deficit.”

Officials say after coming through the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city took on another $5.3 million in healthcare costs to prevent rising rates for its employees. City employees and retirees were told at that time the city could no longer continue to take on costs, and that some changes would be coming for the 2023 enrollment period.

The city considered two insurance carriers: Aetna and BlueCross BlueShield of Louisiana. City officials say the BlueCross BlueShield plan was $1.6 million less than Aetna’s offering, so the Healthcare Trust Fund Board selected the cheaper plan for 2023.

“The city must consider its financial obligations and liabilities and cannot continue absorbing the increasing cost of healthcare coverage with the general fund,” said Mayor Perkins. “The city must follow best practices and industry standards in all aspects of city government operations.”

The city says moving forward, the board will make a choice on pricing for all potential tiers and plans. The city will let employees and retirees know how much each option will cost. City officials say no healthcare system will be excluded.

