Shreveport looking to launch early childhood education program for underprivileged families

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to start an early childhood education program for those who cannot afford or access quality programs.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Shreveport City Council approved Ordinance 112, which will provide the $3 million in funding for the Shreveport Early Start Initiative. When the program begins, parents will be able to apply; if their child is selected, their fees would be paid to a facility that is deemed to be qualified to participate in the initiative.

Since the funding has now gotten the green light, the city’s Community Development Department can begin to do the following:

  • Develop the timeline for the application process and implementation
  • Determine the criteria for eligible participants
  • Make a formal announcement for the official program kickoff in September

