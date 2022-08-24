Ask the Doctor
Shreveport Green leading effort to clean up storm drains

Shreveport storm drain
Shreveport storm drain(Shreveport Green)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to keep clean water in the city, Keep Louisiana Beautiful is teaming up with the nonprofit Shreveport Green.

The nonprofit received a grant that could lead to cleaner storm drains and higher quality drinking water. The “Storm Drains are for Water” grant is meant o help bring awareness to the importance of storm drains and clean water, as they carry rainwater from neighborhood streets to water ways.

“Water is precious. We all know how precious 14-karat gold is. We use water for drinking, we use it for cooking, we use it on wounds, we use it to bathe, wash our hair, we use it to brush out teeth. You need water for everything. Something that precious needs to be protected,” said Casaundra Calloway, education program director with Shreveport Green.

Part of the funding will be used to purchase materials that will educate people about water pollution and prevention. Another part will fund storm drain cleaning products and messages that will be stenciled on drains this October.

“We want citizens to understand, we don’t want water coffers to dry up like other cities where they’re drying up. We can do something about it. We have the power to improve our quality of water,” said Calloway.

According to Shreveport Green, the most common causes of storm drain pollution include trash litter, lawn trimmings, oil and other chemicals poured into the drains. They say people often confuse storm drains for sewers.

The nonprofit will be running the program until December. They say they need volunteers for the stenciling and cleaning. If you would like to help, please email ccalloway@shreveportgreen.org

