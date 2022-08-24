Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

POLICE CAMERAS: Council discusses cameras in Alexandria area seeing a recent crime increase

APD Chief Ronney Howard says the department already has cameras in high crime areas
APD Chief Ronney Howard says the department already has cameras in high-crime areas.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the question of putting cameras in a recent hot zone for violent crime was addressed.

The following item was on the agenda for the Public Safety, Works and Transportation Committee:

“To hear from the Administration on having cameras installed in the area of Orchard Street and Florence Ave.”

Alexandria City Council Committee Agenda, Aug. 23

Last week, District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington suggested the cameras in the area of Florence and Orchard as a crime prevention tool. Multiple homicides have been reported there in 2022.

In the meeting, Mayor Jeff Hall called on Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard to address the idea, with Chief Howard first sharing that there are already cameras in what APD considers high crime areas. He clarified that these are not the cameras seen in downtown Alexandria.

Chief Howard then said that he could not provide anymore information on the cameras “due to pending and future investigations.”

That response led to more questioning from a resident at the council meeting, demanding answers concerning the seven deaths in the Florence Avenue and Orchard Street area this year. The exchange led to Chief Howard confirming cameras in the District 1 zone.

“There are cameras in that area,” Chief Howard said.

“If there are cameras there, they aren’t working,” the resident said. “You cannot argue with a camera.”

“You can,” Chief Howard said.

With no arrests made for most of the homicides in the area of Florence Avenue and Orchard Street in 2022, Chief Howard shared that a camera alone cannot solve a murder. He added that while APD has persons of interest in some of the cases, they are still working to ensure they arrest the right people for the crimes.

The claims over cameras from Chief Howard were disputed by Council President Catherine Davidson.

“There are no cameras in the area of Florence Avenue and Orchard Street,” Council President Davidson said.

This agenda item was only to hear from the administration, so no action was taken Tuesday night. KALB is following up with both Chief Howard and the city council for clarification on police cameras in Alexandria.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

Latest News

(Gray Television photo illustration)
Caddo has programs to help address its teacher shortage now and later
Dr. David Baker and Mike VII
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
Lake Area Adventures is expanding by building a family entertainment complex.
New family entertainment complex coming soon to Lake Charles
Smith County road and bridge crews removing trees, branches
Cleanup, assistance underway day after tornado hits in East Texas