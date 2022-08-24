Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been injured after being shot by an officer in Troup.

Sgt. Larry Christian said deputies were dispatched to assist Troup Police with “an urgent manner” shortly after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of South Railroad Street. Christian said they later learned someone had been shot and it was not a law enforcement officer.

Troup Police Chief Pat Hendrix said the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries. He said the suspect was going to a business to harm other people. Hendrix said the Troup officer who fired the shot will be placed on paid leave pending the investigation.

Christian said the sheriff’s office is now assisting Troup police with a crime scene unit.

Hendrix said Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate.

