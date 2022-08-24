Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Suspect injured after being shot by Troup police officer

Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Officer-involved shooting in Troup.(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been injured after being shot by an officer in Troup.

Sgt. Larry Christian said deputies were dispatched to assist Troup Police with “an urgent manner” shortly after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of South Railroad Street. Christian said they later learned someone had been shot and it was not a law enforcement officer.

Troup Police Chief Pat Hendrix said the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries. He said the suspect was going to a business to harm other people. Hendrix said the Troup officer who fired the shot will be placed on paid leave pending the investigation.

Christian said the sheriff’s office is now assisting Troup police with a crime scene unit.

Hendrix said Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

Latest News

Donald Steele Jr.
Grand jury indicts officer accused of sexually harassing SU student during traffic stop, court records show
WEBXTRA: Environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained by expert
SPD officer indicted for alleged wire fraud
Willis-Knighton North in Shreveport
Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees