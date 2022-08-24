Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

New family entertainment complex coming soon to Lake Charles

Lake Area Adventures is expanding by building a family entertainment complex.
Lake Area Adventures is expanding by building a family entertainment complex.
By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new business is coming to Lake Charles.

“Approximately about a year and a half ago, we started looking into how we would expand, where would we go, what would that expansion look like,” general manager Tim Robles said.

Lake Area Adventures is expanding by building a family entertainment complex. The 35,000 square-foot facility is housed at the former Stine Lumber on Country Club Road.

“We wanted to bring more services to Lake Charles, Southwest Louisiana for the family,” Robles said. “This property here, was something that was always in our line of sight.”

It’ll be complete with a restaurant, event space, a competition-length, temperature-controlled pool, video game lounge, and an inflatable air park.

“We are very excited about this,” Robles said. “It is actually built in the United Kingdom and will be shipped over here. We have engineered it, rendered it, and we are very excited to see that come to life.”

The facility will also bring something new to the area.

“We will also be bringing the first bouldering wall climbing system to the area that is being designed and engineered right now in Arizona,” Robles said.

The entertainment complex could be open as soon as January 2023, in the meantime, the company will continue to operate at their current Common Street location, as well as working on their lakefront development.

“We want to provide a facility to the family where they can now answer that question of ‘what is there to do in Lake Charles?’,” Robles said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

Latest News

POLICE CAMERAS: Council discusses cameras in Alexandria area seeing a recent crime increase
(Gray Television photo illustration)
Caddo has programs to help address its teacher shortage now and later
Dr. David Baker and Mike VII
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
Smith County road and bridge crews removing trees, branches
Cleanup, assistance underway day after tornado hits in East Texas