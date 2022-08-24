Ask the Doctor
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

LSU Police Department
LSU Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. -The LSU Police Department is investigating the reported abduction of a female student on campus overnight.

“In the early morning hours, LSU Police made contact with the victim on campus,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said. “Based on preliminary information, the incident overnight is being investigated as a 2nd degree kidnapping,” he said.

Ballard told WAFB police have not been able to get much information about the incident from the female student. Ballard said that is possibly because of the trauma the student is dealing with. Ballard declined to disclose more about their ongoing investigation including whether the female was taken off-campus during the ordeal or whether she sustained any injuries.

The university sent out a vague alert to students Wednesday afternoon saying:  LSU Police have been notified of a 2nd degree kidnapping that occurred around Aster Street area near Cypress Hall overnight. This remains an active investigation, and if you have any information related to the incident, please contact LSU Police.

This is a developing story . Please check back for updates.

