BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century.

It’s time for reflection, Tigers. Dr. David Baker, Mike’s veterinarian for more than 25 years, is leaving LSU. We will miss him but wish him all the best. @LSUVetMed is still in charge of my care so no worries about me. pic.twitter.com/uQGR9M7yXV — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) August 23, 2022

The current mascot is Mike VII.

We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

