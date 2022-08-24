Limited rain through the weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be limited for a few days. It will not be completely dry, nor will it be wet everywhere. Any rain we see will be isolated. This weekend will have more times of dry weather before more rain next week.

This evening will have only a few stray pin-point showers. Rain chances are very low, but not at zero. It should not be enough to warrant an umbrella. Temperatures will stay cool with many spots still in the 80s prior to sunset, then falling to the 70s once the sun goes down.

Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain. I think a better chance for a shower or two will come around sunrise Thursday morning. So, it could end up being a wet commute for some areas. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s.

To round out the week, look for limited rain Thursday and Friday. I do expect some showers and storms, but they will be more isolated. Rain chances Thursday are at 30%. Friday is now down to 20%. Since there could be a little rain around, particularly Thursday, It would not hurt to have your umbrella just in case. Friday you may be able to leave it at home. Temperatures will be held in check and will remain in the 80s for the high. Friday may touch 90 degrees if we see less rain.

This upcoming weekend will start off mostly dry Saturday, then will have a couple isolated showers Sunday. There may be a little sunshine at times, so you may need your sunglasses. Any outdoor plans should be good to go as of now. Certainly no need to cancel anything with a 20-30% chance of rain. This weekend is the last of the Farmer’s Market, so if you go out to that, watch out for a couple showers Sunday. Temperatures will warm up to, if not just shy of the 90 degree mark both days.

Early next week will start out with more of the same. Monday and Tuesday will have a couple isolated showers around. So, it won’t be completely dry, nor will it be a washout. There will be some locations that do not see any rain. As of now, Monday and Tuesday are at 40%. Temperatures may be a tad higher getting up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday will continue to see more scattered activity throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but you’ll likely need the rain gear as you head out the door. Rain chances as of now are at 40%. Temperatures will remain in check with highs in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we are tracking a couple systems in the Atlantic. One is coming off the coast of Africa and has a 20% chance of development. The other is several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. This also has a 20% chance to become a named storm. There is no sign of either of these heading to the gulf or even surviving that long. So there’s no threat to the US coast. We’ll be your First Alert if that changes or if anything else pops up.

Have a great rest of the week!

