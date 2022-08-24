How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Many students are heading back to college dorms across the country. At the same time, borrowers are looking to President Joe Biden for the fate of student loans.

[Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients]

According to CollegeBoard, $28,400 was the “average amount borrowed by 2019-20 bachelor’s degree recipients who took out loans to pay for college.”

KSLA asked viewers on Facebook, “What would it mean to you if your student loans were forgiven?”

Marisha Tousha said, “I THINK IF YOU MADE THE LOAN YOU SHOULD PAY IT BACK PERIOD. WE ALL HAVE DEBTS AN WE’RE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEM I DON’T WANT PURE TRUE FREE BORN HARDWORKING AMERICAN CITIZEN TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MY DEBTS THIER MINE TO ME THIS IS SERIOUSLY WRONG PERIOD.”

“The real question is - Do I get the money back that I spent repaying my student loans years ago????? Be responsible people. Pay your bills because nothing is free. It really blows my mind that some people are really ok with this,” Leslie Bussey Murray said.

Student loan debt is the second highest consumer debt category after mortgages, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Quana Lewis said, “Forgive them. They send billions to other countries to bail them out so why not help out Americans.”

“I paid mine off long ago, but I am excited for all of the ones who get this help with thiers. I am all about this burden being lifted for so many It will be a blessing to many,” Tiffany Harmon said.

When it comes to demographics, NerdWallet reports that women and Black students are more likely to borrow more money for their education compared to their counterparts. People ages 35 to 49 have the most student debt.

Meanwhile, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is reacting to Biden’s announcement:

“President Biden didn’t ‘forgive student debt,’ he chose to shift the burden of the well-off onto the backs of the 87 percent of Americans who chose to not go to college, already paid off their loans, or saved to not take them out in the first place. This decision is a spit in the face of Louisiana families who are struggling to get by. This is spending at least $300 billion we do not have which will make inflation worse. It does nothing to get at the root problem of the high price of education while costing $2,000 per taxpayer.”

