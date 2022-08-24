Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

How federal student loan forgiveness is affecting people in the ArkLaTex

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Many students are heading back to college dorms across the country. At the same time, borrowers are looking to President Joe Biden for the fate of student loans.

[Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients]

According to CollegeBoard, $28,400 was the “average amount borrowed by 2019-20 bachelor’s degree recipients who took out loans to pay for college.”

KSLA asked viewers on Facebook, “What would it mean to you if your student loans were forgiven?”

What would it mean to you if your student loans were forgiven?

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Marisha Tousha said, “I THINK IF YOU MADE THE LOAN YOU SHOULD PAY IT BACK PERIOD. WE ALL HAVE DEBTS AN WE’RE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEM I DON’T WANT PURE TRUE FREE BORN HARDWORKING AMERICAN CITIZEN TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MY DEBTS THIER MINE TO ME THIS IS SERIOUSLY WRONG PERIOD.”

“The real question is - Do I get the money back that I spent repaying my student loans years ago????? Be responsible people. Pay your bills because nothing is free. It really blows my mind that some people are really ok with this,” Leslie Bussey Murray said.

Student loan debt is the second highest consumer debt category after mortgages, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Quana Lewis said, “Forgive them. They send billions to other countries to bail them out so why not help out Americans.”

“I paid mine off long ago, but I am excited for all of the ones who get this help with thiers. I am all about this burden being lifted for so many It will be a blessing to many,” Tiffany Harmon said.

When it comes to demographics, NerdWallet reports that women and Black students are more likely to borrow more money for their education compared to their counterparts. People ages 35 to 49 have the most student debt.

Meanwhile, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is reacting to Biden’s announcement:

“President Biden didn’t ‘forgive student debt,’ he chose to shift the burden of the well-off onto the backs of the 87 percent of Americans who chose to not go to college, already paid off their loans, or saved to not take them out in the first place. This decision is a spit in the face of Louisiana families who are struggling to get by. This is spending at least $300 billion we do not have which will make inflation worse. It does nothing to get at the root problem of the high price of education while costing $2,000 per taxpayer.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

Latest News

Jessie Henry was killed during an accident while on duty on Dec. 18, 2021.
Fallen Bossier firefighter honored with memorial highway dedication
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
Bogalusa woman fatally shot in head as drive-by attacker opens fire on home
Woman killed by stray bullet in Bogalusa drive-by shooting; mayor pleads for peace
"Mercedes"
Talking with Dr. Sharon Green ahead of CommUNITY Talent Showcase and Award Celebration