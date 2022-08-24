Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

WATCH LIVE: Fallen Bossier firefighter to be honored with memorial highway dedication

Jessie Henry was killed during an accident while on duty on Dec. 18, 2021.
Jessie Henry was killed during an accident while on duty on Dec. 18, 2021.(South Bossier Fire District #2)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The South Bossier Fire Department will hold a memorial dedication for one of its own Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the fire department will dedicate a portion of Highway 527 to Jessie Henry. The portion of road will be known as the Jessie Henry Memorial Highway.

FOOTAGE FROM HENRY’S FUNERAL

Henry died in an accident while on duty back in December of 2021. The fire department where Henry worked has been working with Rep. Dodie Horton to honor Henry with this highway dedication. It was made possible by the passage of House Bill 534 earlier this year.

An unveiling ceremony will be held Aug. 24, which is Henry’s birthday. The ceremony will be livestreamed in this story at 10 a.m.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Parish Magnet High will be closed Tuesday, August 23rd due to a power outage. SWEPCO is...
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

Latest News

"Mercedes"
Talking with Dr. Sharon Green ahead of CommUNITY Talent Showcase and Award Celebration
The 2022 Music Prize's 11 finalists were announced Aug. 23, 2022. Each will perform a live,...
2022 Music Prize finalists announced
Rebecca Pauline "Becky" Gary's family in Shreveport says they've not heard from her since Dec....
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
This little 3-foot alligator was safely removed from a home in Benton, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 23,...
Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard