WATCH LIVE: Fallen Bossier firefighter to be honored with memorial highway dedication

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The South Bossier Fire Department will hold a memorial dedication for one of its own Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the fire department will dedicate a portion of Highway 527 to Jessie Henry. The portion of road will be known as the Jessie Henry Memorial Highway.

Henry died in an accident while on duty back in December of 2021. The fire department where Henry worked has been working with Rep. Dodie Horton to honor Henry with this highway dedication. It was made possible by the passage of House Bill 534 earlier this year.

An unveiling ceremony will be held Aug. 24, which is Henry’s birthday. The ceremony will be livestreamed in this story at 10 a.m.

