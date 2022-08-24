Ask the Doctor
Continued rain chances today

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch is in place in some areas in the ArkLaTex.

Happy Wednesday! Tracking more rain for today but the rain chances are beginning to dwindle. Highs across the region should reach the low and mid-80s, depending on location and cloud cover. Rain chances are higher in Natchitoches and Ruston and places in between where the Flood Watch remains in place. Shreveport and Bossier City will see some isolated showers, but not as numerous as the aftormentioned places. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s with some spotty showers here and there.

Tomorrow, isolated shower chances are in place across the ArkLaTex with highs beginning to work their way up into the mid-80s. The rain will be difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where it will happen so I would plan accordingly, and take an umbrella. Some sunshine is expected tomorrow, as well as today, which will be very welcome after all the rain. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-70s.

Rain chances remain in the 40% range through the rest of the week as we head into the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid and upper-80s and may reach the 90s this weekend. If you have weekend plans just make sure you have a rain backup or bring an umbrella, just in case.

