Woman killed by stray bullet in Bogalusa drive-by shooting; mayor pleads for peace

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A drive-by shooting claimed the life of an innocent bystander in Bogalusa on Tuesday (Aug. 23), prompting Mayor Wendy Perrette to put out a call for peace, officials report.

The shooting happened shortly after noon in the 1400 block of Main Street. Police say the scene was chaotic; a drive-by shooting had just occurred and there were several people inside a nearby home.

One of the residents, 50-year-old Veronique Allen, was in the front room of the home and struck by a stray bullet, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayor Perrette says Allen was not the intended target.

“We have had enough violence in Bogalusa, and I call on every citizen to cooperate with police while they investigate this horrible crime,” Perrette said. “The devaluing of human life in the name of the drug trade and gang allegiances should never happen anywhere, and the people of our community are fed up.”

“Bogalusa P.D. can’t do it alone,” she continued. “We need every citizen to stand up, step forward, and unite against crime. We need to seek rational, lawful means to resolve disputes, and never resort to violence. We need our faith community to stand resolutely in reminding people that we worship a God of peace – a God who calls upon all of us to play a role in stemming the tide of violence.”

