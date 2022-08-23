Ask the Doctor
WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides update on state flood response

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Abbott provided an update Tuesday morning during a news conference in Dallas on the state’s emergency response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas.

Much of North and East Texas are recovering from flooding the past day and a half. At least one death has been attributed to the flash flooding in the area.

READ MORE: Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

The governor was joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis and Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz.

