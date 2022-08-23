VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing a gas station and assaulting an employee in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward.

Police say the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the 5100 block of Saint Claude Avenue.

One suspect, wearing an orange sweatshirt, was speaking to the employee behind the counter when she told police she believed he was reaching under his clothes and into his waistband.

The employee armed herself with a machete, which was taken away from her when she came from behind the counter and a physical altercation ensued.

The same suspect then dragged the woman across the floor while a second suspect stood by with the employee’s machete.

Police say the suspects threatened to return and kill her before taking merchandise and fleeing in an older model black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

