Texarkana Regional losing direct flights to Houston, but gaining larger aircraft from American

Texarkana Regional Airport
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Starting in September, the Texarkana Regional Airport will no longer offer direct flights to Houston.

The carrier, United Airlines, has decided to stop the service. Despite losing this service, leaders say Texarkana Regional is still flying high. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, airport director, Paul Mehrlich, said ridership on American Airlines to Dallas continues to be good, with more than 70% of seats being occupied. Mehrlich says as a result, American Airlines will will bring in a larger aircraft to serve Texarkana Regional, increasing seating from 50 to 65 passengers.

“By losing that flight, we were looking at possibly having less ability to have people fly out during the holiday season, which is always really busy, and by bringing in this new aircraft, it actually takes up all the seats from United going out,” Mehrlich said.

Mehrlich says the larger plane will allow American Airlines to pick up the slack without adding additional flights, providing another benefit to those flying out of Texarkana.

“We have never had first class seating at Texarkana airport, but now, when you buy your ticket, you will be able to fly first class from Texarkana all the way to your final destination,” said Mehrlich.

The larger planes are scheduled to start flying in October.

