Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Storms spur flash flooding, power outages

Threat of more rain continues
By Michael Barnes and Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday.

Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.

► KSLA Weather Alerts

In Louisiana, a large tree came crashing down across part of Dudley Street in Shreveport.

At its peak, the storms had about 15,300 customers without electricity within SWEPCO’s service area in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. That number had been culled to 9,778 as of 3:17 p.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

Of those, 6,741 were in Louisiana, primarily 5,053 in Caddo Parish and 1,226 in Bossier Parish. And there were 2,898 in Texas, including 1,224 in Bowie County.

By 11 p.m., service had been restored to all but 475 customers in Arkansas, 1,536 in Louisiana and 580 in Texas.

Meantime, the threat of more rain has the Webster Parish city of Minden offering sandbags to those who need them to help ward off flooding.

They’re available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day this week at 1400 Talton St. in Minden, a city spokeswoman said.

There’s a 10-bag limit per household and you must be a citizen of Minden. Proper identification is required.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two unbuckled victims die in a head-on collision, another is left fighting for their lives.
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home in Broadmoor
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts

Latest News

Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling aftereffects of storm, tornado
Dewayne Willie Watkins, 37, of Shreveport (All persons are presumed innocent until proven...
Man accused of killing Shreveport couple again faces trial; jury selection underway
Tree falls on Dudley Street; City of Minden offers sandbags
Tree falls on Dudley Street; City of Minden offers sandbags
Silhouette of worker with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS employee describes morale issues, challenges of working for agency