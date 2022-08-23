Storms spur flash flooding, power outages

(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday.

Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.

► KSLA Weather Alerts

In Louisiana, a large tree came crashing down across part of Dudley Street in Shreveport.

At its peak, the storms had about 15,300 customers without electricity within SWEPCO’s service area in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. That number had been culled to 9,778 as of 3:17 p.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

Of those, 6,741 were in Louisiana, primarily 5,053 in Caddo Parish and 1,226 in Bossier Parish. And there were 2,898 in Texas, including 1,224 in Bowie County.

By 11 p.m., service had been restored to all but 475 customers in Arkansas, 1,536 in Louisiana and 580 in Texas.

Meantime, the threat of more rain has the Webster Parish city of Minden offering sandbags to those who need them to help ward off flooding.

They’re available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day this week at 1400 Talton St. in Minden, a city spokeswoman said.

There’s a 10-bag limit per household and you must be a citizen of Minden. Proper identification is required.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.