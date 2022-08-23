Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Soaking rain continues into Tuesday

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch remains in place for a large portion of the ArkLaTex until 7:00 this evening.

Happy Tuesday! More soaking rain as you’re waking up and getting at it this morning. We are expecting those showers to continue into midday, especially for our Louisiana parishes. More scattered and isolated showers and storms are expected this afternoon with the rain picking up again in more numbers after the sun goes down. Highs today will struggle just like yesterday, but still should reach the low-80s. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

Wednesday is looking to start off pretty widespread wet with some heavier showers lingering into the morning hours. High temperatures are to begin rising into the mid-80s as some sunshine should be expected then. Shower chances will move to more scattered and isolated going into the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-70s.

The extended forecast shows a return to the summer pattern, though temperatures are not going to be out of control like they were. Upper-80s and low-90s are expected Thursday and into the weekend with isolated shower chances that will likely be heat driven.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Slack Jr.
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Officials responded to the scene in downtown Shreveport on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 to find that a...
Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self

Latest News

Heavy showers Tuesday morning
Austin's Tuesday Morning Weather Update
Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
Heavy rain expected during peak commute hours
More rain expected this week
More rain Tuesday
Jeff's Monday evening weather update