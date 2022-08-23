Soaking rain continues into Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Flood Watch remains in place for a large portion of the ArkLaTex until 7:00 this evening.

Happy Tuesday! More soaking rain as you’re waking up and getting at it this morning. We are expecting those showers to continue into midday, especially for our Louisiana parishes. More scattered and isolated showers and storms are expected this afternoon with the rain picking up again in more numbers after the sun goes down. Highs today will struggle just like yesterday, but still should reach the low-80s. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

Wednesday is looking to start off pretty widespread wet with some heavier showers lingering into the morning hours. High temperatures are to begin rising into the mid-80s as some sunshine should be expected then. Shower chances will move to more scattered and isolated going into the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-70s.

The extended forecast shows a return to the summer pattern, though temperatures are not going to be out of control like they were. Upper-80s and low-90s are expected Thursday and into the weekend with isolated shower chances that will likely be heat driven.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.